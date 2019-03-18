7

Good Times

Good Reads

Arts

Community

Food & Drink

Reviews

Music

Noticeboard

On Screen

Readers & Writers

On Stage

The Latest

Provincial Art Bank

Arts / March 2019

Provincial Art Bank

To celebrate the Art Bank’s 40th anniversary, the provincial government has purchased new works of art for t...

Sadie Off The Rails

On Stage / March 2019

Sadie Off The Rails

Currently in its 15th season, Young at Heart Theatre will present this year’s touring sh...

Salt-Water Moon

On Stage / March 2019

Salt-Water Moon

This summer The Guild in Charlottetown presents one of Canada’s most celebrated pieces o...

Pop-up choir

Music / March 2019

Pop-up choir

In celebration of World Theatre Day, Charlottetown Festival Artistic Director Adam Brazier...

ECMA showcases

Music / March 2019

ECMA showcases

ECMA 2019 has unveiled the first round of showcasing acts. They are: Adyn Townes, Amanda ...

Spark!

On Stage / March 2019

Spark!

“Spark! Hot Shows on Cold Nights” continues into March at the Kings Playhouse in Georg...

Theatre Festival 2019

Community / On Stage / March 2019

Theatre Festival 2019

PEI will mark the 58th celebration of World Theatre Day on March 30 at the Carrefour in Ch...

Blueberry recipes

Food & Drink / March 2019

Blueberry recipes

The PEI Wild Blueberry Growers Association (PEIWBGA) released their ten most popular wild ...

Coppélia

On Stage / March 2019

Coppélia

Canada’s Ballet Jörgen returns to Harbourfront Theatre in Summerside April 7 for a Sund...

Community / Food & Drink / Music

A Night at the Races

6:30pm at Top of the Park Restaurant

Music

Ashley Condon & Atlantic String Machine

7:30pm at Copper Bottom Brewing

The Latest in Music

A Night at the Races

Community / Food & Drink / Music / March 2019

A Night at the Races

The PEI Symphony Orchestra will host its annual benefit dinner, this year entitled A Night at the Races, on March 23 at 6:30 pm at the Top of the Park Restaurant at Red Shores Racetrack and ...

ECMA showcases

Music / March 2019

ECMA showcases

JMI represents Lennie Gallant

Music / March 2019

JMI represents Lennie Gallant

Indian River Festival: 2019 season

Music / On Stage / March 2019

Indian River Festival: 2019 season

20th Bluegrass Old Country Jamboree

Music / March 2019

20th Bluegrass Old Country Jamboree

The Latest in Arts

The Texture of Healing

Arts / March 2019

The Texture of Healing

Emily Howard will present an art exhibition entitled The Texture of Healing at the Gallery at The Guild March ...

Botanicals

Arts / March 2019

Botanicals

An exhibit of botanical paintings by Island artist Brenda Whiteway will be on display at R...

Basement paintings

Arts / March 2019

Basement paintings

The Confederation Centre Art Gallery in Charlottetown is currently showing a series of lar...

Art for All

Arts / March 2019

Art for All

The Prince Edward Island Association for Community Living (PEIACL)  Art for All gallery ...

The Latest in Community

Take a Bite for the QEH

Community / Food & Drink / February 2019

Take a Bite for the QEH

A new school

Columnists / Community / Readers & Writers / February 2019

A new school

A closer look

Columnists / Community / February 2019

A closer look

Portrait of the artist named Kat

Arts / Community / February 2019

Portrait of the artist named Kat

The Latest in Food & Drink

Blueberry recipes

Food & Drink / March 2019

Blueberry recipes

The PEI Wild Blueberry Growers Association (PEIWBGA) released their ten most popular wild blueberry recipes fr...

The mighty brew

Columnists / Food & Drink / February 2019

The mighty brew

Over the last few years, a number of PEI based businesses in the beer industry made succes...

These I like

Columnists / Food & Drink / February 2019

These I like

Even if it’s not really your thing, Valentine’s Day looms large in the desolate month ...

Bogside Brewing

Columnists / Food & Drink / January 2019

Bogside Brewing

The town of Montague will have a lot to celebrate in the New Year with the launch of its s...

The Latest in On Screen

Island Entertainment Expo

On Screen / March 2019

Island Entertainment Expo

The first annual Island Entertainment Expo (IEX) will be held at the Prince Edward Island Convention Centre at the Charlottetown Delta Hotel on March 30 and 31. Organizer Alex Maine said th...

Women Making Waves

On Screen / February 2019

Women Making Waves

Ready for next year

On Screen / January 2019

Ready for next year

Charlottetown Film Society

On Screen / January 2019

Charlottetown Film Society

PEI Screenwriters’ Bootcamp

On Screen / Readers & Writers / January 2019

PEI Screenwriters’ Bootcamp

