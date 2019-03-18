Provincial Art Bank
To celebrate the Art Bank’s 40th anniversary, the provincial government has purchased new works of art for t...
Currently in its 15th season, Young at Heart Theatre will present this year’s touring sh...
This summer The Guild in Charlottetown presents one of Canada’s most celebrated pieces o...
In celebration of World Theatre Day, Charlottetown Festival Artistic Director Adam Brazier...
ECMA 2019 has unveiled the first round of showcasing acts. They are: Adyn Townes, Amanda ...
“Spark! Hot Shows on Cold Nights” continues into March at the Kings Playhouse in Georg...
PEI will mark the 58th celebration of World Theatre Day on March 30 at the Carrefour in Ch...
The PEI Wild Blueberry Growers Association (PEIWBGA) released their ten most popular wild ...
Canada’s Ballet Jörgen returns to Harbourfront Theatre in Summerside April 7 for a Sund...
6:30pm at Top of the Park Restaurant
7:30pm at Copper Bottom Brewing
The PEI Symphony Orchestra will host its annual benefit dinner, this year entitled A Night at the Races, on March 23 at 6:30 pm at the Top of the Park Restaurant at Red Shores Racetrack and ...
Emily Howard will present an art exhibition entitled The Texture of Healing at the Gallery at The Guild March ...
An exhibit of botanical paintings by Island artist Brenda Whiteway will be on display at R...
The Confederation Centre Art Gallery in Charlottetown is currently showing a series of lar...
The Prince Edward Island Association for Community Living (PEIACL) Art for All gallery ...
Over the last few years, a number of PEI based businesses in the beer industry made succes...
Even if it’s not really your thing, Valentine’s Day looms large in the desolate month ...
The town of Montague will have a lot to celebrate in the New Year with the launch of its s...
The first annual Island Entertainment Expo (IEX) will be held at the Prince Edward Island Convention Centre at the Charlottetown Delta Hotel on March 30 and 31. Organizer Alex Maine said th...
